Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) Trading Up 7.2%

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARPO) shares were up 7.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.63 and last traded at $1.63. Approximately 1,916,882 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,780,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.52.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ARPO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.50 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 14th.

The stock has a market cap of $76.79 million, a P/E ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.43.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARPO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Aerpio Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $41,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARPO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aerpio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $55,000. 34.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARPO)

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing compounds for the treatment of ocular diseases and diabetic complications. The company's lead product candidate is razuprotafib, a small molecule activator of the Tie2 pathway, which completed the Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy.

