Aeternity (AE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $32.35 Million

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Aeternity has a total market capitalization of $32.35 million and approximately $15.58 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0979 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Aeternity has traded 21.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VideoCoin (VID) traded up 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0807 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 67.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 187.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Aeternity

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 376,359,950 coins and its circulating supply is 330,539,006 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Aeternity’s official website is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the exchanges listed above.

