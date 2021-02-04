Aeternity Price Reaches $0.10 (AE)

Aeternity (CURRENCY:AE) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Aeternity has a market cap of $33.21 million and approximately $14.13 million worth of Aeternity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aeternity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000270 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Aeternity has traded up 14.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VideoCoin (VID) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Vipstar Coin (VIPS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cheesecoin (CHEESE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NevaCoin (NEVA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bit Trust System (BIUT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axiom (AXIOM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PeepCoin (PCN) traded up 412.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aeternity Profile

Aeternity uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Aeternity’s total supply is 376,363,923 coins and its circulating supply is 330,542,980 coins. The Reddit community for Aeternity is /r/Aeternity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Aeternity is www.aeternity.com . Aeternity’s official Twitter account is @aetrnty and its Facebook page is accessible here

Aeternity Coin Trading

Aeternity can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeternity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeternity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aeternity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

