Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares were up 8.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.54 and last traded at $2.49. Approximately 453,454 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 688,581 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.30.

Separately, Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Aethlon Medical in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, Director Chetan Shah sold 26,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.11, for a total transaction of $56,657.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,247.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aethlon Medical stock. Cardan Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC owned 0.13% of Aethlon Medical at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aethlon Medical Company Profile (NASDAQ:AEMD)

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on developing products to diagnose and treat life and organ threatening diseases in the United States. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device that removes exosomes and life-threatening viruses from the human circulatory system.

