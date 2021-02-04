Affirm (AFRM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:AFRM opened at $110.95 on Thursday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $90.01 and a 12 month high of $137.98.

Get Affirm alerts:

In other Affirm news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic bought 12,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.00 per share, with a total value of $604,415.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Founders Fund V. Management, Ll bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $49.00 per share, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. As of September 30, 2020, the company had approximately 6,500 merchants integrated on its platform covering small businesses, large enterprises, direct-to-consumer brands, brick-and-mortar stores, and companies.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.