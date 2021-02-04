African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) (CVE:AGG) Stock Price Up 3.1%

African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) (CVE:AGG)’s stock price rose 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17. Approximately 402,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 57% from the average daily volume of 256,635 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.79 price objective on shares of African Gold Group, Inc. (AGG.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.21.

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the Kobada gold project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

