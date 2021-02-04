AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) (LON:ATM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $4.40

Shares of AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) (LON:ATM) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 4.40 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.20 ($0.05), with a volume of 5237322 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.30 ($0.06).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £34.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.73.

AfriTin Mining Limited (ATM.L) Company Profile (LON:ATM)

AfriTin Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine that consists of three project areas located in the Erongo Region, Namibia. AfriTin Mining Limited was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in St Peter Port, Guernsey.

