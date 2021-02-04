Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $64.95

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $64.95 and last traded at $64.95, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.95.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agile Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.99.

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2019, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 39.70 million square meters in 75 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

