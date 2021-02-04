Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:AEM opened at $69.29 on Thursday. Agnico Eagle Mines has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.