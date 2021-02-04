Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (AEM) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) to post earnings of C$0.95 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:AEM opened at C$88.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$98.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of C$43.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$117.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.67, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Ammar Al-Joundi purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$97.19 per share, with a total value of C$97,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 104,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,160,728.55. Also, Director Robert Gemmell sold 2,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$90.29, for a total value of C$199,360.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$432,669.68. Insiders have sold 118,279 shares of company stock worth $10,592,311 in the last 90 days.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Eight Capital upped their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$105.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$95.00 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) from C$128.00 to C$124.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$117.00.

About Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.