Agnico Eagle Mines Limited to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.85 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (NYSE:AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $1.85 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $2.06. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2021 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

AEM stock opened at $69.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12-month low of $31.00 and a 12-month high of $89.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

