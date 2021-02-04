Agrify (NASDAQ:AGFY) Shares Down 8.2%

Agrify Co. (NASDAQ:AGFY) was down 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.52 and last traded at $17.25. Approximately 989,534 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,341,887 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

Agrify Company Profile (NASDAQ:AGFY)

Agrify Corporation develops precision hardware and software grow solutions for the indoor agriculture marketplace. The company offers vertical farming units, integrated grow racks, and LED grow lights; and non-proprietary products designed, engineered, and manufactured by third parties, such as air cleaning systems and pesticide-free surface protection products.

Featured Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Agrify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agrify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.