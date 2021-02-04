AIB Group plc (AIBG.L) (LON:AIBG) Trading Down 0.9%

AIB Group plc (AIBG.L) (LON:AIBG) dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.33 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.37 ($0.02). Approximately 698,559 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 721,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.39 ($0.02).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4.01. The company has a market capitalization of £37.30 million and a PE ratio of -5.00.

About AIB Group plc (AIBG.L) (LON:AIBG)

AIB Group plc provides banking and financial products and services to retail, business, and corporate customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Corporate Institutional & Business Banking, AIB UK, and Group segments. The company offers current and savings accounts, demand deposits, notice deposits, fixed term deposits, junior/student saver deposits, and currency deposits.

