AidCoin Price Up 37.8% Over Last 7 Days (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. During the last seven days, AidCoin has traded up 37.8% against the U.S. dollar. One AidCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. AidCoin has a total market capitalization of $490,709.21 and $164.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AidCoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00070462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $472.15 or 0.01274070 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00056764 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 37.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,362.02 or 0.06373830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00006200 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00041710 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018391 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00021080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000175 BTC.

AidCoin Profile

AidCoin (CRYPTO:AID) is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 42,547,119 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,547,118 tokens. AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AidCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for AidCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AidCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.