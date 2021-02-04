AIDUS TOKEN (AIDUS) Reaches Market Cap of $6.56 Million

AIDUS TOKEN (CURRENCY:AIDUS) traded down 20.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. In the last seven days, AIDUS TOKEN has traded 56.5% lower against the US dollar. AIDUS TOKEN has a market cap of $6.56 million and $242,694.00 worth of AIDUS TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AIDUS TOKEN coin can currently be bought for $0.0150 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00063247 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 36.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.33 or 0.01141988 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00005652 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00048501 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00041758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,715.32 or 0.04562616 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00015422 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00020330 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000171 BTC.

AIDUS TOKEN Profile

AIDUS is a coin. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2019. AIDUS TOKEN’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 437,852,797 coins. AIDUS TOKEN’s official website is aidus.io . The Reddit community for AIDUS TOKEN is /r/AIDUSofficial . AIDUS TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @AIDUSofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . AIDUS TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@AIDUSofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “The AIDUS Global D-Fund Platform is a decentralized fund market established upon the ETHEREUM network to serve as a professional asset management platform in which global investors and asset management companies are able to use Blockchain technologies and SMART Contracts to safely and transparently create and settle into P2P (Peer-to-Peer) fund agreements. Various information regarding the settled fund agreements shall be registered in the Blockchain network and shall continuously be updated through the Oracles Agent. “

AIDUS TOKEN Coin Trading

AIDUS TOKEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AIDUS TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AIDUS TOKEN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AIDUS TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

