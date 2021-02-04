Aion (AION) Price Reaches $0.0856 on Major Exchanges

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded 11.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. One Aion coin can now be bought for $0.0856 or 0.00000230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded 25.6% higher against the US dollar. Aion has a total market cap of $41.71 million and approximately $7.25 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37,265.40 or 0.99987002 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $471.47 or 0.01265013 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.44 or 0.00025318 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.68 or 0.00305025 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.16 or 0.00209701 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002205 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 26.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00041067 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001543 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00042597 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001825 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 487,496,874 coins. The official website for Aion is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Aion

Aion can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars.

