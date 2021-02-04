Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Shares Bought by Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.

Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for about 1.5% of Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $11,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE APD traded down $14.15 on Thursday, hitting $262.45. 110,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,089. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.43 and a 52-week high of $327.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $58.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $276.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $285.09.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.02). Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

APD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Societe Generale raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

