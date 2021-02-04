Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Shares Down 7.2% on Disappointing Earnings

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) shares dropped 7.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $245.75 and last traded at $256.70. Approximately 6,283,374 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 337% from the average daily volume of 1,439,290 shares. The stock had previously closed at $276.60.

The basic materials company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 21.30% and a return on equity of 15.48%. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $307.00 to $324.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $310.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Societe Generale upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised Air Products and Chemicals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $308.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Air Products and Chemicals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.20.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APD. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $56.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $276.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $285.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

About Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

