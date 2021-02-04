Airbloc (ABL) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $44,708.00

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on February 4th. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded down 5.3% against the dollar. Airbloc has a total market cap of $2.78 million and approximately $44,708.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for $0.0110 or 0.00000029 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.78 or 0.00063562 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $425.53 or 0.01137491 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00048995 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.38 or 0.00041117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,711.70 or 0.04575606 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00015576 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.62 or 0.00020370 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (ABL) is a token. Its launch date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars.

