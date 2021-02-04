Airbloc Hits Market Capitalization of $2.79 Million (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 4th. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Airbloc token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0110 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Airbloc has a total market capitalization of $2.79 million and approximately $42,856.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00068385 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.36 or 0.01285633 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.35 or 0.00058109 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00006118 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,195.02 or 0.05974217 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.21 or 0.00041404 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00018574 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021377 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000174 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc (ABL) is a token. Its genesis date was April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 tokens and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 tokens. The official website for Airbloc is www.airbloc.org . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Airbloc is medium.com/airbloc . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Token Trading

Airbloc can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

