Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EADSY shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Airbus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of Airbus stock opened at $27.00 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.92. Airbus has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $38.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

