Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Pareto Securities downgraded Aker Solutions ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Aker Solutions ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

OTCMKTS AKRTF opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Aker Solutions ASA has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.74 and its 200 day moving average is $1.37.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates through Projects and Services segments. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

