Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) Stock Price Up 7%

Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKER)’s stock price rose 7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.97 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 397,962 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 503,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.70.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.83.

Akers Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AKER. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Akers Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Akers Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Akers Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in Akers Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akers Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:AKER)

Akers Biosciences, Inc focuses on the development of a vaccine candidate against SARS-CoV-2, a coronavirus causing a pandemic. It has a collaboration agreement with Premas Biotech PVT Ltd. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Thorofare, New Jersey.

