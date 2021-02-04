Akropolis One Day Volume Reaches $38.57 Million (AKRO)

Akropolis (CURRENCY:AKRO) traded 19% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 4th. One Akropolis coin can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. Akropolis has a total market capitalization of $64.24 million and approximately $38.57 million worth of Akropolis was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Akropolis has traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Akropolis alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.01 or 0.00064347 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 35% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.92 or 0.01152090 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00005823 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00048978 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00042219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,727.57 or 0.04629503 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00015801 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.60 or 0.00020356 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000172 BTC.

About Akropolis

Akropolis (CRYPTO:AKRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2019. Akropolis’ total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,548,320,692 coins. Akropolis’ official website is akropolis.io . The Reddit community for Akropolis is /r/AkropolisIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Akropolis’ official Twitter account is @akropolisio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Akropolis’ official message board is t.me/AkropolisAnnouncements

According to CryptoCompare, “Akropolis is a domain-specific financial protocol dedicated to the needs of the informal bank-less economy. It can be implemented on any blockchain with a Turing-complete [4] virtual machine. The proposed initial implementation is on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Akropolis

Akropolis can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akropolis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akropolis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Akropolis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akropolis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akropolis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.