Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Shares Down 0.6%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 21,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 93,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03.
About Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)
Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.
Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Akumin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akumin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.