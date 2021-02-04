Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU) Shares Down 0.6%

Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.17. Approximately 21,406 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 93,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Akumin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.03.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Akumin stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akumin Inc. (NASDAQ:AKU) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,181,000. Akumin accounts for approximately 0.9% of Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Akumin (NASDAQ:AKU)

Akumin Inc provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 129 imaging centers located in Florida, Pennsylvania, Delaware, Georgia, Texas, Illinois, and Kansas. Its centers offer physicians with imaging capabilities to facilitate the diagnosis and treatment of diseases and disorders, and reduce unnecessary invasive procedures.

