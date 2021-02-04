Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research report issued on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGI. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) from C$14.00 to C$13.35 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, CSFB restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (AGI.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.44.

Shares of AGI stock opened at C$10.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 39.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.43 and a 12-month high of C$15.52.

In other news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$11.12 per share, with a total value of C$50,040.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$105,640.

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

