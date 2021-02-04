Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 133.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,213,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,836,152 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.60% of Alaska Air Group worth $167,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,960 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 17,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 87.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 761 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALK. Cfra upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Alaska Air Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

In other Alaska Air Group news, VP Christopher Michael Berry sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.05, for a total transaction of $34,051.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $254,197.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,078,328.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group stock opened at $52.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.56. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.02 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 1.81.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alaska Air Group Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

