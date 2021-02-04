Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $211.88 Million

Equities analysts expect that Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) will announce $211.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Albany International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $207.75 million and the highest is $216.00 million. Albany International reported sales of $257.68 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 17.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Albany International will report full-year sales of $885.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $881.51 million to $890.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $884.19 million, with estimates ranging from $883.00 million to $885.38 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Albany International.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AIN. TheStreet raised Albany International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lowered Albany International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Albany International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Albany International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,909,659 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $94,547,000 after purchasing an additional 327,049 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Albany International by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 478,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after purchasing an additional 86,575 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its holdings in Albany International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 419,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Albany International by 999.2% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 411,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after purchasing an additional 374,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Albany International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 299,867 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,476 shares in the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AIN opened at $71.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Albany International has a 52-week low of $30.46 and a 52-week high of $78.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 1.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Albany International’s payout ratio is currently 19.46%.

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing for use in manufacturing papers, paperboards, tissues, and towels.

