Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,236 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $6,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARE. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 259.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. Robert W. Baird raised Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $194.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group began coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

NYSE ARE opened at $168.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.22 and a twelve month high of $179.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.70.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $2.61. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 29.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.64%.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500Â® urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $29.2 billion as of September 30, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 47.4 million square feet ("SF").

