Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.00

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$22.00 and last traded at C$22.16, with a volume of 444982 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.91.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AQN. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.27 billion and a PE ratio of 27.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.27 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.95, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$501.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$517.18 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 0.7410278 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.409 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.36%. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.11%.

About Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (AQN.TO) (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada and the United States. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

