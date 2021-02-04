Alias (ALIAS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.82 Million

Alias (CURRENCY:ALIAS) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Alias has a total market capitalization of $2.82 million and approximately $68.00 worth of Alias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alias coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000290 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alias has traded 255.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alias alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.34 or 0.00054830 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.25 or 0.00202829 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001936 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00012658 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00009595 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00007745 BTC.

Alias Profile

Alias (CRYPTO:ALIAS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Alias’ total supply is 26,245,632 coins. Alias’ official Twitter account is @Spectrecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alias’ official website is spectreproject.io

Buying and Selling Alias

Alias can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alias should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Alias using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Alias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.