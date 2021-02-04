Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by O Shares Investment Advisers LLC

O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 60.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,064 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.3% of O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $30,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

BABA stock traded up $3.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $267.02. 649,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,843,520. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $169.95 and a 12 month high of $319.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $722.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.23.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $19.25. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

