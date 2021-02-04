Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Stock Position Boosted by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 513,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 52,561 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 0.7% of NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $119,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 1.7% in the third quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on BABA. Citigroup upped their target price on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

NYSE:BABA traded up $3.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $266.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 630,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,843,520. The company has a market capitalization of $722.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $169.95 and a fifty-two week high of $319.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $244.81 and a 200-day moving average of $268.23.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $18.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.