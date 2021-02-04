Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Announces Earnings Results

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Align Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of ALGN stock traded up $70.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $616.97. 65,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 529,784. Align Technology has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $579.50. The firm has a market cap of $48.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $414.25.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. TheStreet upgraded Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Align Technology from $450.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $481.71.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $4,867,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 68,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,171,039. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea Lynn Saia sold 2,500 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.92, for a total value of $1,177,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,478 shares of company stock worth $6,534,778. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

