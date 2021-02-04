Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Price Target Raised to $680.00 at SVB Leerink

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) had its target price increased by analysts at SVB Leerink from $620.00 to $680.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price target points to a potential upside of 24.50% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on ALGN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Align Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $469.57.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $546.18 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $43.07 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. Align Technology has a 12 month low of $127.88 and a 12 month high of $579.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $540.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $414.25.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 76.00% and a return on equity of 68.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Align Technology will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Align Technology news, Director Thomas M. Prescott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.75, for a total transaction of $4,867,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 68,148 shares in the company, valued at $33,171,039. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,478 shares of company stock valued at $6,534,778. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the third quarter worth $29,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 108.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

