Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.32 EPS

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The transportation company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32, Briefing.com reports. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ ALGT traded up $21.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $214.80. 4,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,125. Allegiant Travel has a 12 month low of $60.06 and a 12 month high of $197.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.53 and a beta of 1.71.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total value of $271,034.36. Also, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $168,860.00. Insiders sold 86,818 shares of company stock worth $13,590,073 over the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.