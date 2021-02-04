Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $213.37 and last traded at $206.22, with a volume of 459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.36.

The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.44) by $1.32. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.72 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.00.

In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Scott Wayne Deangelo sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.91, for a total transaction of $271,034.36. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 34,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total value of $5,578,630.82. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,703,398.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073 over the last ninety days. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 538.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth $155,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the third quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth $208,000. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.74. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -34.43 and a beta of 1.71.

About Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

