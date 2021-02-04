Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Upgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Buy

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $250.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ALGT. Barclays raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.85.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $193.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of -32.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.74. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $60.06 and a one year high of $197.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.40) by $1.28. The business had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.48 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $7,046,176.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367,671 shares in the company, valued at $367,580,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.46, for a total transaction of $525,371.00. Insiders have sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Allegiant Travel by 250.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the third quarter valued at $2,294,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.1% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 82,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.