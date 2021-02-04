Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Alliance Resource Partners in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley analyst L. Pipes now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.07. B. Riley also issued estimates for Alliance Resource Partners’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliance Resource Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.78. Alliance Resource Partners has a 1 year low of $2.63 and a 1 year high of $9.65.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The energy company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Alliance Resource Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.69% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARLP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliance Resource Partners during the third quarter worth $35,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $60,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Community Trust & Investment Co. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners in the third quarter valued at $139,000. 12.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Illinois Basin, Appalachia, and Minerals. It produces a range of thermal and metallurgical coal with sulfur and heat contents.

