AllianceBernstein (AB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AB stock opened at $37.02 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.96. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $13.24 and a 52 week high of $38.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. AllianceBernstein has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.63.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

