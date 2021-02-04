AllianceBlock 1-Day Volume Hits $3.46 Million (ALBT)

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded 8.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One AllianceBlock token can now be bought for about $0.69 or 0.00001875 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AllianceBlock has a market cap of $78.23 million and $3.46 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002722 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00054339 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.99 or 0.00155042 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.84 or 0.00086625 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00065740 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00242852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.56 or 0.00042319 BTC.

AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,501,633 tokens. AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock

