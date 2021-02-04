AllianceBlock (ALBT) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $3.66 Million

AllianceBlock (CURRENCY:ALBT) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. One AllianceBlock token can now be purchased for $0.62 or 0.00001649 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, AllianceBlock has traded 26.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. AllianceBlock has a market capitalization of $69.96 million and approximately $3.66 million worth of AllianceBlock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AllianceBlock Token Profile

AllianceBlock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,401,633 tokens. AllianceBlock’s official website is allianceblock.io . AllianceBlock’s official message board is medium.com/@allianceblock

Buying and Selling AllianceBlock

