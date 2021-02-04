AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Trading Up 1%

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE)’s stock price traded up 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.06 and last traded at $28.96. 64,456 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average session volume of 61,029 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.67.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.32 and a 200-day moving average of $26.01.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $120,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $321,000.

AllianzGI Equity & Convertible Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

