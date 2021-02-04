Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given a C$48.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) received a C$48.00 target price from investment analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on AP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$56.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$53.50 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$42.25 in a report on Monday, December 14th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$52.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th.

AP.UN stock traded up C$0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.87. 329,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,335. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of C$31.49 and a 52-week high of C$60.14. The company has a market cap of C$4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.37, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$37.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$37.93.

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

