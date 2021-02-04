Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.04

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $42.04 and last traded at $41.95, with a volume of 127640 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.62.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ally Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 12.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

In related news, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total value of $693,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

