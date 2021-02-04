Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 11th. Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post earnings of ($1.88) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. The company had revenue of $125.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.50) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to post $-7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ALNY opened at $151.25 on Thursday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $84.97 and a 12 month high of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.32 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.16.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 63,066 shares of company stock valued at $8,743,373 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALNY. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

