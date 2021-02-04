Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Shares of Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:FRDM) fell 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $33.24 and last traded at $33.35. 13,989 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.41.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.26.

Further Reading: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Architect Freedom 100 Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.