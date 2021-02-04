Alpha Coin Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 4th. Over the last seven days, Alpha Coin has traded 9.4% lower against the dollar. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $3,960.48 and $23.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,641.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.65 or 0.01133449 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $181.19 or 0.00481369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.25 or 0.00037846 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002039 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005401 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

Alpha Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io

According to CryptoCompare, ” AlpaCoin is crytpocurrency, that allows instant payments to anyone in the world. It was introduced as a way to raise cryptocurrency adoption in Korea. “

Alpha Coin Token Trading

Alpha Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

