Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Hartford Investment Management Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,231 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,203 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.6% of Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $59,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,463,846,000 after acquiring an additional 63,728 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after acquiring an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,206,000 after acquiring an additional 37,893 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,089.57.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,852.09, for a total transaction of $2,565,144.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,656,308.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 in the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $21.87 during trading on Thursday, reaching $2,048.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,866,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,787.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,650.64. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,116.50.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.