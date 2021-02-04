Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Raised by Provident Trust Co.

Provident Trust Co. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,198 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 8.3% of Provident Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Provident Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $315,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG stock opened at $2,068.76 on Thursday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,013.54 and a one year high of $2,116.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,787.76 and a 200-day moving average of $1,650.64.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total value of $39,036.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,929 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,619 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,089.57.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

